Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Taking care of caregivers in PH: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada’s Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development receives positive feedback from various stakeholders on the proposed Caregivers Welfare Act. “Yung pangangalaga sa mga nag-aalaga, yan ang nakikita namin, natatanaw po namin sa salient features ng bill na sa tingin namin ay magbibigay ng sapat na protection, mataas na protection tulad ng hindi pagbayad ng placement fee, pagkakaroon ng model employment contract which includes institutionalizing that caregivers are expected to perform, grant of incentive leaves which are common among private sector employees etc,” Department of Migrant Workers Usec. Hans Leo Cacdac says to Estrada during Monday’s public hearing at the Senate, December 12, 2022. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)