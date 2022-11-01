Photo Release

December 13, 2022 On the involvement of government officials, PNP in illegal drugs: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Monday’s plenary session, December 12, 2022, laments the involvement of members of the Philippine National Police, elected officials and other government officials on illegal drugs activities. Hontiveros said instead of protecting the population from criminal activities, these government officials were responsible for criminal activities victimizing civilians. The senator made the observation after Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa's privilege speech on the success of the government’s war against illegal drugs disclosing that 406 elected officials, 552 uniformed personnel and 537 government employees were arrested because of illegal drugs. Hontiveros further stressed the need for a reformed, professional and rights-based PNP to succeed in governance and its campaign against illegal activities. (Bibo Nueva España /Senate PRIB)