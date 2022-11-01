Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Cayetano: Clarify compassionate use provision in Rare Diseases Act: Sen. Pia Cayetano clarifies the rising misconception that a provision in Republic Act (RA) No. 10746 may be referred to allow the importation of medical marijuana into the country. During the hybrid hearing of the Health and Demography Subcommittee on a proposed bill seeking to allow medical cannabis for compassionate use, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Cayetano said that RA 10746, otherwise known as the Rare Diseases Act, is crafted specifically for patients diagnosed with rare congenital diseases identified by the Department of Health. "Yes, there is a provision there regarding compassionate use, but this is just for those who have a diagnosed or suspected rare disease. I just want to avoid giving out false hope to listeners because while I was listening earlier, I myself thought that it was not clear," Cayetano said. Cayetano emphasized that although she defers to the medical expertise of physicians in determining if medical cannabis could help their patients, the “compassionate use provision” of RA 10746 is reserved only for the importation of orphan drugs or very rare medicines designed to treat patients diagnosed with rare diseases. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)