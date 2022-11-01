Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Responsible, reputable fellow: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, chairman of the Commission on Appointments (CA), endorses for plenary approval the confirmation of Jaime Bautista as secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). During Tuesday’s meeting of the commission’s Committee on Transportation, December 13, 2022, Zubiri described Bautista as a “responsible and reputable fellow” who “does not need to go through the learning curve.” The Senate leader said Bautista knows his stuff “even when he is sleeping. He thinks about the transport problem in the country and we need him now because of the traffic congestion because of the Christmas season. We need him to focus on his job.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)