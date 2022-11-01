Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Gov’t must invest in huge infra projects: Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano proposes to invest government funds in undertakings with high percentage of gaining income such as infrastructure projects like expressways and skyways. During Tuesday’s meeting December 13, 2022 of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Tourism and Economic Development on the ad interim appointment of Arsenio Balisacan as secretary of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Cayetano suggested that instead of creating the so-called Maharlika Welfare Fund that has been gaining negative feedback and opposition from various sectors of society, government should invest its money in big infrastructure projects that have proven huge return on investment. “Instead of getting money from Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and Pag-IBIG Fund that have huge investable fund, why not have a platform where they can invest in these projects,” Cayetano said, referring to infrastructure projects like skyways and expressways that are being operated by private corporations. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)