Photo Release

December 13, 2022 First sports ambassador: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino calls Bernard Dy as the first sports ambassador as he manifests his full support for his confirmation as the Philippine ambassador to Switzerland. During Tuesday’s meeting December 13, 2022 of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on the ad interim appointment of Dy, Tolentino said that many sports governing bodies are based in Switzerland therefore, Dy will be technically a sports ambassador. “Ambassador Bernard Dy with the added job description, that you will not just be an ambassador representing the country but also the first sports ambassador. Although it is not part of your paycheck, because all of the governing bodies in sports starting from the International Olympic Committee, including the World Boxing Federation, the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA), the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), the Cycling Federation, Handball Federation, and Gymnastics Federation are all based in Switzerland,” Tolentino said. “And as the ambassador there, you will likewise be the ambassador for sports,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)