Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Striking a balance between bad, good cops: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva inquires how legislators could strike a balance between good and bad cops while at the same time protecting the people. Villanueva narrated that there are really bad cops, citing for example Staff Sergeant Joel Nuesca who shot and killed a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac in 2020. At the same time, there are good cops, Villanueva said, but they became victims of unscrupulous individuals. “This is our job in the Senate: make sure that what we want to do is balanced and right, not to the point of putting a sector in trouble - whether the police ... and of course our countrymen,” Villanueva said in mixed Filipino and English.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)