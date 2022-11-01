Photo Release

December 14, 2022 Ease of paying taxes: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, leads the hybrid public hearing on several measures seeking to ease the burden of taxpayers in paying taxes Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Gatchalian explained the Committee decided to split the administrative part of easing the payment of taxes and the taxpayers’ bill of rights so that the latter will be a stand-alone bill. According to Gatchalian, Senate Bill No. 1346 and House Bill No. 4125 or the Ease of Paying Taxes Act aim to provide a simple and convenient life to taxpayers and for them to have access to the latest digital technologies in paying taxes. “That’s the simple philosophy of the measures today. The measures aim to simplify the lives of our taxpayers, make it convenient, and enable them to use cutting-edge technologies as means of paying taxes, and to simplify the concepts that are being practiced in the past,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)