Photo Release



Senate Resolution No. 268: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. sponsored Senate Resolution No. 268 during the session of the Senate on Wednesday, commending Filipina athlete Kimberly Anne Custodio for emerging as a champion in the 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championship.

“Tunay namang napakasarap ipagmalaking tayo ay Pilipino! Lalo na sa bawat pagkakataong may nananalong atleta na kumakatawan sa ating bansa – na ang kanilang tagumpay ay malaking tagumpay rin ng ating lahi!”, said the solon as he praised Filipino athletes.

Custodio clinched the gold after ruling in the competition’s 45-kilogram division for women.

Revilla further said that Custodio’s outstanding performance deserves to be commended for bringing pride and honor to the country and that “her great victory will serve as a beacon of inspiration to the nation’s current and future athletes”.

“Ito ang eksaktong pakiramdam sa pag-uwi mo ng tropeyo, Kimberly! Dahil sa mga kagaya niyong buong-pusong inaalay ang lakas, galing, at dedikasyon, para itanghal ang watawat ng Pilipinas sa entablado ng bawat laban niyo, ang panalo mo, ang panalo niyo, ay panalo ng bawat Pilipino!’, the lawmaker remarked.