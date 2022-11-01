Photo Release

January 23, 2023 Whole of nation approach: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, asks Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda Monday, January 23, 2023, what the country could do after learning that the Philippines is now the highest disaster risk country in the world due to its exposure and vulnerability to disasters and calamities. Legarda, who gave a privilege speech on the issue, said everybody should think about the adverse effects of climate change and take efforts to reduce the country’s vulnerability. Cayetano expressed her gratitude for Legarda’s “whole of nation approach,” pointing out that government agencies should undertake to see the bigger picture and work together. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)