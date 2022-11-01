Photo Release

January 24, 2023 Ensuring employability, competitiveness of workforce: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva presides over the Economic Affairs Subcommittee's hybrid hearing Tuesday, January 24, 2023 on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 129 or the “Trabaho Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino Act” which seeks to institutionalize the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) of the country to address the social and economic issues brought about by the pandemic, as well as the challenges and opportunities brought about by new technologies. Villanueva expressed hope that through the establishment of a framework for the national employment action plan, it could create an enabling environment that will support the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, develop general interventions as well as targeted measures that will ensure the employability and competitiveness of the country’s workforce. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)