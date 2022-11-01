Photo Release

January 25, 2023 Human trafficking is crime against humanity: Sen. Raffy Tulfo calls for the immediate end of all forms of human trafficking in the country, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, saying that it is the "moral duty" of the government to protect and preserve the life of all Filipinos victimized in human trafficking schemes. During the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality investigating “fraud factories” or scam call centers in South-East Asian countries that are targeting unsuspecting Filipinos to work for them, Tulfo called on law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the human trafficking syndicates as soon as possible. "Trafficking in human beings violates the basic rights of victims, hence it should be equated as a crime against humanity," Tulfo emphasized. He also encouraged members of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to be united in their approach against human trafficking and ensure that human traffickers are convicted and punished. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)