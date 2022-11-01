Photo Release

January 30, 2023 Respect basic rights of employees: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa advises officers of the Landmark department store Monday, January 30, 2023 to respect their rank-and-file employees and ensure that their basic needs are met. During the public hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development probing the alleged schemes against cashiers of the said shopping mall, Dela Rosa emphasized that officers and employers should recognize their employees’ basic rights including the right against self-incrimination and having a competent legal counsel present, among others. "Pay attention to the welfare of your rank-and-file employees. Instead of harassing them, take care of them. They rely and count on you to help them improve their lives," Dela Rosa said in Filipino. Dela Rosa also cautioned those tasked to investigate their employees' alleged wrongdoings to avoid pressuring and coercing their “suspects” to extract a confession. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)