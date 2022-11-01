Photo Release

January 30, 2023 First beneficiary of amended Local Government Code: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino said Carmona City, once approved in a plebiscite, will be the first beneficiary of Republic Act (RA) 11683 which amended Section 450 of RA 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991. Tolentino said under RA 11683, which he sponsored during the previous Congress, a municipality or cluster of barangays with a locally-generated general annual income of at least P400 million for the last two consecutive years and has a population of not less than 100,000 inhabitants may be converted into a component city. “The municipality of Carmona will be the first beneficiary of RA 11683 and it will be the eighth city in the province of Cavite, after the conduct of a plebiscite for this purpose,” Tolentino said. The Senate approved on final reading during Monday’s plenary session January 30, 2023 House Bill No. 3968 or the Act Converting the Municipality of Carmona in the Province of Cavite into a Component City to be Known as the City of Carmona. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)