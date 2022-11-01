Photo Release

January 31, 2023 Help stop international crime syndicates in PH: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito calls upon law enforcement authorities to help stop alleged international crime syndicates suspected of kidnapping, murder and other heinous crimes in the country. During the public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Tuesday, January 31, 2023 on the reported rise of kidnapping incidents committed by foreign nationals, Ejercito urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to continue its campaign of more police visibility in areas where such crimes happen. “We need to know the effect of increased police visibility... We cannot ignore this. If these incidents are committed by international crime syndicates we have to nip it in the bud," Ejercito said in Filipino. Ejercito also took notice of the alleged corruption from some personnel in the Bureau of Immigration who were allegedly accepting bribes worth P200,000 to over P2 million for visa extensions of overstaying foreign nationals, saying this practice encourages foreign criminals to continue their operations in the country. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)