Photo Release

February 6, 2023 One of the best Filipino gymnasts: Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors proposed Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 458, taking into consideration SRNs 23, 248, 269, 273, 276, 281, and 292, congratulating and commending Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo for being one of the best gymnasts the country has seen and for bringing honor to the Philippines. Zubiri, who also authored the resolution, said Yulo made history-making triumphs at the World Artistic Gymnastics, the Southeast Asian Games, the All-Japan Seniors Championship, and the World Gymnastics Championships, among others. “I have no doubt that many young Filipinos have been inspired to work just as hard, and to pursue their athletic interests just as seriously as Caloy does. And this ability to inspire our youth is a great triumph in itself. We, in the Senate are one with the whole country in supporting him as he pursues even greater athletic heights, particularly throughout his competitions this year, on the road to the Paris Olympics in 2024,” Zubiri said. The Senate unanimously adopted the resolution Monday, February 26, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)