March 7, 2023 Jinggoy airs dismay over school’s inaction in Salilig case: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses dismay over what he noted as indecisiveness and inaction of Adamson University (AdU) officials in locating students involved in the brutal initiation rites that led to the death of John Matthew Salilig, a member of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity. During the public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the latest hazing-related death Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Estrada asked officials of AdU why it took them some time before lifting a finger. “You are aware of the initial investigation of the police about the death of the victim and you did not even exert effort to locate the perpetrators of this crime,” Estrada commented. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)