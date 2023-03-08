Photo Release

March 8, 2023 Game changer: Sen. Win Gatchalian backs the passage of the One Town, One Product (OTOP) bill which seeks to institutionalize the OTOP program of the Department of Trade and Industry. In his co-sponsorship speech, Gatchalian recognized the vital role of the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), saying the measure would further enable the coordination of local government units, national government agencies and the private sector to improve the quality and competitiveness of the country’s export and domestic products. “Mr. President, the impact of the OTOP Philippines Act extends far beyond the promotion of cultural products and indigenous materials. After all, it also seeks to draw attention to the untapped local potential that needs to be discovered and supported," Gatchalian said Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)