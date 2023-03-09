Photo Release

March 9, 2023 Senate officials seal eCongress initiative: Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. and House of Representatives Secretary-General Reginald Velasco sign the memorandum of agreement on the establishment of the collaborative program called the eCongress. The program develops, uses and maintains an integrated and technology-driven systems that will enhance the legislative department’s effectiveness, efficiency, and accessibility and implement a formal citizen engagement strategy. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, who joined Senate and House of Representatives leaders in the launching of the eCongress website Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the National Museum, said the platform will streamline the legislative process, which will lead to more efficient passage of laws for the people. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)