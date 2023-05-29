Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Maharlika Fund defense continues: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, faces his colleagues during the plenary session Monday, May 29, 2023 as he defends Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2020 which seeks to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). The chamber intends to approve the measure, which was certified as urgent by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., on third and final reading before Congress adjourns sine die this week. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)