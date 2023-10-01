Photo Release



Stronger ties: The Senate delegation to the UK led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri had a fruitful and productive meeting and discussions with UK Parliament leaders that focused on increased trade and stronger partnerships in defense and security.

In the photo #1 :(L-R) UK Deputy Head of Mission Alistair White, Ambassador Teddy Locsin, Senate President Migz Zubiri, the Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Sen. Grace Poe, and Sen. Bong Go

photo #2 (L-R) Ambassador Teddy Locsin, Sen. Bong Go, Sen Grace Poe, the Rt. Hon. Lord Speaker John McFall, Senate President Migz Zubiri, the Rt. Hon. Lord Jack McConnell.