Photo Release

October 25, 2023 ICT solutions to improve gov’t transactions: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Science and Technology, underscores the importance of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in improving the delivery of government services to various stakeholders. During the public hearing on e-governance, cybersecurity and digital literacy Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Cayetano said ICT solutions can simplify the process and procedure of government transactions. He said the acceleration of technology has introduced new trends in our lives such as the shift of crimes to cybercrimes. Cayetano said that as online transactions become more simple to navigate, more problems will crop up with it. “You will see a lot of good, micro, medium, small enterprises growing with this but you will also see a lot of mischievous, creative people scamming you this way,” Cayetano said. He said the hearing will focus on cybersecurity and e-governance. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)