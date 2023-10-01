Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Senate, House leaders escort Japanese Prime Minister: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (left) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (right) escort Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the rostrum where he delivered a speech during the special joint session of Congress renewing his commitment in promoting cooperation and unity among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Kishida also pledged his continued support to the Philippines’ economic and social development programs. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)