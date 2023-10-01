Photo Release

November 4, 2023 Japanese Prime Minister delivers message: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (left) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (right) listen to the speech delivered by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during the special joint session at the House of Representatives (HREP) Saturday, November 4, 2023. Kishida expressed his commitment to defend a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” by leading the international community in promoting cooperation and defending “freedom and the rule of law.” Among others, Kishida pledged to continue Japan’s support for the enhancement of the Philippines’ security capabilities as well as economic and social development programs. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)