Photo Release

November 7, 2023 Breach of executive session confidentiality: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada enjoined colleagues to take appropriate steps to address what he described as a clear violation of Senate rules when matters discussed in a closed-door caucus Monday afternoon, November 6, 2023, saw print in an online news portal. “Kahit tsismis ‘yan o gossip ‘yan, walang problema sa akin. Ang problema bakit o paano lumabas sa isang media outlet yun mga nag-transpire sa ating usapin kahapon. For me that is the more important thing,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)