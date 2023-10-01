Photo Release

November 7, 2023 Road conversions: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. defends House Bill Nos. 1028, 1029, 1030 and 1031 seeking to convert local roads into national roads in the province of Romblon. During Tuesday’s plenary session November 7, 2023, Revilla said HBN 1028 or the conversion of Sawang-Macalas Road into a national road will give residents living in the area an easy access to various key places, particularly the students studying at the Romblon State University. “The Sawang-Macalas Road will shorten the time travel of students going to Romblon State University and the travel time of residents going to various ports and tourist spots in the province of Romblon,” Revilla said. HBN 1029 also seeks to convert the road stretching from barangay Tuguis, municipality of Odiongan to Barangay Tugdan, municipality of Alcantara into a national road; Same with HBN 1030 which seeks to convert the road stretching from Sitio Boliganay, Barangay Panique, municipality of Odiongan to Sitio Kabaliwan, Barangay Bachawan, municipality of San Agustin into a national road; and HBN 1031 seeking to convert the Sablayan-Agpanabat-Bagacay Road, a section of the Romblon Circumferential Road into a national road. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)