Photo Release

November 7, 2023 'Beacon of hope' during calamities, disasters: Sen. Win Gatchalian co-sponsors the proposed "Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act" (Senate Bill No. 2451) during the plenary session Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Also a co-author of the bill, Gatchalian said SBN 2451, which calls for the establishment of evacuation centers in every city and municipality in the Philippines, would ensure the safety of Filipinos during calamities and disasters. "These centers will serve as beacons of hope, providing immediate and temporary and immediate accommodation during times of calamity and disaster. This proposed measure is not just about providing a roof over our citizens' heads, it sets forth stringent standards to ensure the safety and dignity of those who seek refuge in these centers," Gatchalian said. (Senate PRIB photos)