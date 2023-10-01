Photo Release



Villar advocates further women empowerment: Speaking during the International Women Empowerment Assembly at Manila Prince Hotel in Manila on Novemeber 6, Sen. Cynthia Villar acknowledges women's critical role in sustaining peace and development. She cites it is important to empower them further especially economically to realize these goals. The event's plenary sessions serve as platform to devise strategies for advancing peace and sustainability.

Villar advocates further women empowerment: Sa kanyang pananalita sa International Women Empowerment Assembly sa Manila Prince Hotel sa Manila, noong Nobyembre 6, kinilala ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang kritikal na papelng kababaihan sa kapayapaan at kaunlaran. Tinukoy din niys na importanteng bigyan sila ng dagdag na kapangyarihan lalo na ekonomiya para matupad ang mga adhiksing ito. Nagsisilbing platform ang plenary sessions ng event para sa istratehiya sa pagsulong sa kapayapaan at sustainability.