Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Zubiri unveils official portrait: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (right) unveils his official portrait at the Senate museum in Pasay City Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Also in photo are (from left) Sen. Nancy Binay, renowned artist Lourdes Coching-Rodriguez, who painted Zubiri’s portrait, and Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito. Senators also soft-launched the Senate museum coffee table book during the event. (Senate PRIB Photos)