Photo Release

November 13, 2023 Legarda slams airport construction delays: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her disappointment over the construction delays of the Bukidnon and Antique airports during the plenary deliberations on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) budget Monday, November 13, 2023. Legarda said she always calls DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista to ask what’s taking the department so long to complete the construction of the airports. “We demand the DOTr to explain to us (the reasons for the delays) so we can explain the delay in the implementation of projects which are completely funded, obligated, allocated by Congress and it takes six, seven, or eight years and still not completed,” Legarda pointed out. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)