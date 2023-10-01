Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Bong Go advocates for efficient government spending: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in an interview on Saturday, November 11, after his visit to government military troops stationed in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte, underscored the importance of efficient government spending, especially in light of the ongoing Senate plenary budget deliberations. He also emphasized that prioritizing the needs of the less fortunate and ensuring their welfare must remain a top consideration.