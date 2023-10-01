Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Thumbs up!: Senators, led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, headed by Sec. Manuel Bonoan, give a thumbs up after the proposed 2024 budget of the agency amounting to P822 billion was deemed submitted on Monday, November 13, 2023. Also in the photo are Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senators Sonny Angara, Win Gatchalian, and Mark Villar. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)