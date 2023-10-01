Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Fraudulent PH passport incidence: Sen. Nancy Binay, during plenary deliberation Tuesday, November 14, 2023, on the proposed P5.4 billion budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) for 2024 , asks for an update on the case of fraudulent Philippine passports. Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents apprehended 10 foreigners who tried to use Philippine passports that were fraudulently issued last October. Binay was informed that the NBI had tasked the anti-fraud division to handle the proliferation of fake passports or fraudulently acquired passports and would submit the result of their investigation to the Senate. She was also told that the NBI international operations division that handles the identified spurious passports issued to foreigners would coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)