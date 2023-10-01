Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Poe asks DOJ position on POGO: Sen. Grace Poe, during the plenary deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday, November 14, 2023, asks Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, what is the position of the agency with regard to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs). Poe noted that POGO operations had worsened in the past. Even if some of them are licensed and legal, “there are still others that are operating under very shady, at the very least, conditions,” the senator said. “I would just like to ask the position of the DOJ because you're actually in the center of the storm, having to process their cases and then maybe deport others under immigration. What is your position on having POGOs, weighing the social impact and the so-called economic benefits? Are you for the total banning of POGOs at this point?” Poe asked. Angara, sponsor of the budget, said the DOJ just enforces whatever the national government’s policies.(Senate PRIB Photos)