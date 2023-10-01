Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Win supports fight vs human trafficking: Sen. Win Gatchalian appeals to the Committee on Finance to increase the budget of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to enable them to operate aggressively against human trafficking in the country. During Tuesday’s budget deliberations on November 14, 2023, Gatchalian said the Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center (CICC) disclosed that the Philippines ranks second globally in terms of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). “Increase the budget of anti-trafficking in person enforcement group (referring to IACAT) from P76 million to P147 million to enable them to continue their work in rescuing human trafficking victims as well as investigating and curving online sexual abuse of our minors,” Gatchalian said in his manifestation. The senator commended the IACAT for rescuing several women who were allegedly trafficked for prostitution and held against their will inside a sex den building in Pasay City. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)