Photo Release

November 14, 2023 MTRCB, FDCP budgets deemed submitted: During the marathon plenary session on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada answered questions from colleagues while defending the proposed 2024 budgets of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), amounting to P130 million and P215 million, respectively. Estrada took just over an hour to present the budgets before the chamber deemed them submitted for approval. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)