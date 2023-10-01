Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Bucor mess hall project: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa during the plenary deliberation of the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies Tuesday, November 14, 2023, asks whether a mess hall has been constructed outside the maximum security facility “to control knives and sharp objects being brought inside the prison.” Dela Rosa said he would support the request of the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) to augment its budget for the mess hall project. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)