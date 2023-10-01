Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Strengthen MTRCB capabilities: Sen. Robinhood Padilla seeks to empower the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. During the plenary debates on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media chairperson pushed for the passage of bills strengthening the mandate and capabilities and organizational structure of the MTRCB. Five proposals have been filed on the matter, including Senate Bill No. 1940 authored by Padilla. In his bill, Padilla stressed the need for the MTRCB to "address the changing demands of our time." "The MTRCB, as the primary quasi-judicial government agency responsible for the review and classification of television programs, movies, and publicity materials, must have the expressed mandate to effectively and adequately carry out its purpose and objectives," he said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)