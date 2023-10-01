Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Working late: Senators and officials of various government agencies, along with their respective personnel, delve into the details of the proposed 2024 national budget during the marathon session Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Before suspending the session, the chamber concluded discussions on the budget proposals of key government instrumentalities, including the Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Justice, the Commission on Human Rights, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the Department of Health, and other executive offices and had them deemed submitted for plenary approval. (PRIB PHOTOS)