Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Go for higher sports budget: Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go urges his colleagues to support the increased funding for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) during the plenary session early Wednesday, November 15, 2023. In defending the P874.3-million proposed budget of the PSC for 2024, Go said the P500-million hike in the commission's allocation would be used to aid Filipino athletes in preparing for various international competitions slated next year. He added that PSC funds were augmented for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City. "It's evident that if we provide our athletes the necessary support, it would be of huge help to them and they would be able to bring honor to our country," the Committee on Sports chairperson said in Filipino. The Senate submitted the PSC budget for plenary approval, as well as the P131.1-million proposed 2024 budget of the Games and Amusement Board which was also sponsored by Go. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)