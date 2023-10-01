Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Labor unions should be encouraged: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III urges the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to actively encourage the formation of labor unions in the country. Pimentel emphasized that labor unions play a crucial role in achieving industrial peace. “We are always after the welfare of our workers. They are the machine that runs our economy. By encouraging them, (unions) we can achieve the industrial peace and harmony that we are all after,” Pimentel said during the marathon plenary session Wednesday, November 15, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)