Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Escudero: Expand TUPAD program: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero urges the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to expand its emergency employment program, also known as the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) to help more less privileged Filipinos. During Wednesday’s deliberation, November 15, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the DOLE, Escudero suggested to amend the guidelines of the TUPAD program and consider expanding its coverage. “I suggest that we either amend the guidelines of TUPAD or include in the special provision the changes to expand the coverage of TUPAD as follows: Number one, it can be for more than 90 days, and it can include the same person more than once in a calendar year if it is for the purpose of helping them recover from a calamity, a pandemic, or a tragedy,” Escudero said. “Perhaps the distinguished sponsor would also join me in expanding it further to include wasted and severely wasted children, parents or siblings,” he added. Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, sponsor of the DOLE budget, agreed with Escudero's suggestion. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)