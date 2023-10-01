Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Jail abusive employers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to put behind bars all abusive employers who have been giving below minimum wage to their employees and constantly not following the law. Tulfo disclosed during Wednesday’s deliberation, November 15, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the DOLE that he has been receiving several complaints about abusive employers blatantly violating labor laws. “This is unfair! He who has less in life should have more in law, but it seems that it has not been followed, so as long as I am here at the Senate, I want these ordinary employees especially these small workers to be given more protection,” Tulfo said. “To DOLE, can I get assurance from you that by next year there is already an employer sued for oppressing his workers, meaning he did not pay the correct salary,” he added. (Kary Villaflor/Senate PRIB)