Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Win’s 3 recommendations accepted: Sen. Win Gatchalian thanks Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda for accepting his requests for additional funding of three Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) programs which, he said, would improve the country’s education system. During Wednesday’s deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the agency November 15, 2024, Gatchalian enumerated his three recommendations that were accepted and included in the committee report presented by Legarda who sponsored the TESDA budget. These are: funding for the senior high school assessment and certification support program; funding for the expansion of the number of accredited assessors for the national certificate (NC) qualifications; and a special provision to prioritize the development of training regulation for upscaling and child development workers. “I thank the good sponsor for accepting that. And with these three proposals, all ‘low hanging fruits,’ we will see an improvement in our education system, particularly in our senior high school, in the delivery of our senior high school system and in the chances of being employed by our senior high school graduates,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)