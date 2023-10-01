Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Discrepancy in the proposed 2024 DSWD budget: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Thursday’s plenary session November 16, 2023, defends the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. During deliberations, Marcos noted that the agency’s budget of P209.668 billion for 2024 as proposed by Malacanang is P10.411 billion higher than it was in 2023. The House of Representatives under the General Appropriations Bill increased the budget to P245.130 billion, or P35.462 billion higher under the 2024 National Expenditure Program, Marcos said. However, the Senate reduced the agency’s budget to P244.416 billion, or a net reduction of P714.166 million. “So there's a discrepancy, as is clearly seen, between the NEP, the House of Representatives version, as well as the Senate version,” Marcos stressed. She explained that the reduction involves the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) because some beneficiaries have already graduated. Also involved is the sustainable livelihood program (SLP) because, according to Marcos, it has already been encompassed by other projects. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)