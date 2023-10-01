Photo Release

November 16, 2023 DSWD must coordinate with the PNP: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to closely coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) every time the agency conducts a payout activity, particularly in the provinces. In his manifestation, Dela Rosa made his unsolicited recommendation following a report of robbery to some beneficiaries of the DSWD cash assistance program in Davao del Norte. “If I may give a recommendation, I hope before we release any cash assistance or payout, please coordinate first with the police to ensure the safety and security of the beneficiaries. Let’s make sure what is intended for the recipients, they will enjoy that amount,” Dela Rosa said during Thursday’s deliberations November 16, 2023, on the proposed 2024 budget of the DSWD. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)