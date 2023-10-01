Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Poe seeks update on her advocacy: Sen. Grace Poe seeks an update on the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) feeding program, the implementation of the first 1000 days (RA 11148) and the administrative adoption (RA 11642) laws. During Thursday’s deliberations, November 16, 2024, on the proposed 2024 budget of the DSWD, Poe expressed her support to the DSWD as she consistently monitored the progress of her advocacies. “Maybe at the proper time, we can evaluate again the program to see how we can strengthen it,” Poe said. “Just those three things: First, the feeding program, keep at it and hoping to make it more available and efficient; number two, let’s improve on the first 1000 days of a child’s life and of course the mother; and the adoption procedures. I just want to see the progress of these programs,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)