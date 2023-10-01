Photo Release

November 17, 2023 OSG budget deemed submitted: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, defends the proposed budget of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) during the marathon plenary session Friday, November 17, 2023. Angara said while the OSG needs its confidential funds in pursuing other cases, it is willing to give it up if other agencies need it more. The proposed budget of the OSG has been deemed submitted for the chamber’s consideration. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)