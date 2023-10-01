Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Serious action against brazen killings: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to take serious action against the brazen killings in the country during Friday’s deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Philippine National Police, November 17, 2023. Villanueva expressed alarm that the recent killings in the country, which the PNP considered as “isolated cases,” had been seen by the world through social media. “Brazen killing in front of everyone, this has never happened before. This is why we need to be more serious about it and we are hoping we get a report and the developments of these cases if there are cases filed,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)