Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Tulfo to help PNP look for funds for body cams: Senator Raffy Tulfo promises to help the Philippine National Police (PNP) find funding sources for the procurement of body-worn cameras, which police can use in recording incidents during operations. Tulfo, however said, the PNP leadership must ensure that its operatives wear cameras at all times to promote accountability and transparency. "I'm willing to help if the PNP needs additional budget for the procurement of body cams, and I hope that my request will be granted, that all police officers in the field will wear them," Tulfo said during the marathon plenary session on Friday, November 17, 2023. To equip its entire force, the PNP would need an additional 47,000 body-worn cameras. Currently, the police force only has 2,700 units. (Senate PRIB Photos)